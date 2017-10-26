BREAKING NEWS: Fire at Augusta home ends in complete loss

An early morning fire has left one home at a complete loss.

The call came in to dispatch at 3 a.m. Fire crews responded to a home on Done Roven Rd. in Augusta. Officials believe it to be an abandoned home and no one was present at the time of the fire...to their knowledge. Fire investigators still do not know how it started, but has declared it a total loss.

We have a live reporter on the scene and will bring you live updates on FOX 54 News Now morning show.

