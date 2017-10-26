How you can win a WFXG FOX 54 News Now coffee mug - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

How you can win a WFXG FOX 54 News Now coffee mug

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
First winner selected to win the WFXG FOX 54 News Now coffee mug First winner selected to win the WFXG FOX 54 News Now coffee mug
WFXG FOX 54 News Now coffee mug you could win WFXG FOX 54 News Now coffee mug you could win
(WFXG) -

On Wednesday FOX 54 News Now anchors Destiny Chance and Jake Rakoci posted a selfie on Facebook and later told you how you can win a coffee mug. For the month of November, each Thursday they will pick a winner from the WFXG FOX 54 Facebook page and announce each Thursday morning.

If you'd like a WFXG FOX 54 News Now mug, post a seflie with your old coffee mug and you may have the chance of your mug getting upgraded!

If you're selected as a winner you have 5 days to pick it up from the WFXG FOX 54 news station. 

