North Augusta resident speaks out on Murphy Village criminal conspiracy

Parking near the medical district has residents frustrated especially when students and staff park directly in front of their houses. Paten Weinman – 3rd year Dental Student "It's hard for the University to make it work but it definitely hasn't been very good" Parking struggles for dental student's downtown isn't a new woe. For the most part unless you get here at the crack of dawn, you can almost guarantee you'll be doing a good bit of walking But the f...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has set up a program to give people who've purchased items from websites such as Craigslist a safe place to pick up their purchases. The "safe spaces" are monitored twenty-four hours per day by deputies.More >>
Baseball fans all across the CSRA are watching the new home of their favorite past-time rise from the dirt. SRP park's opening day is coming and the Augusta Green Jackets aren't the only ones getting excited.More >>
On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music.More >>
