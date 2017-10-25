AU Parking Woes continues for Students - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

AU Parking Woes continues for Students

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Parking near the medical district has residents frustrated especially when students and staff park directly in front of their houses. 

"It's hard for the University to make it work but it definitely hasn't been very good," says 3rd year Dental Student, Paten Weinman.

Parking struggles for dental student's downtown isn't a new woe. For the most part unless you get here at the crack of dawn, you can almost guarantee you'll be doing a good bit of walking. But the frustrations of homeowners living on these streets has reached City Commissioners.

Last week, the city passed parking permit program to those residents and If your car doesn't have that pass, expect a ticket. "I understand it. I wouldn't want a bunch of people clogging up in my neighborhood," explains Weinman. He even says he'll be willing to meet some of them halfway just so he can have a secured spot. "I don't know but I'll definitely be willing to throw them a couple of bucks if they would let us park around here so it could be beneficial for both parties."

But his concern is whether or not this issue will get fixed anytime soon. Because parking at some of these places by the university does come with a price for some drivers.

On Thursday FOX 54 will be speaking with the Traffic Department at Augusta University on its plans to address this problem. 

