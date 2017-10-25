Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office offers safe spaces for internet purchases

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has set up a program to give people who've purchased items from websites such as Craigslist a safe place to pick up their purchases.

The "safe spaces" are monitored twenty-four hours per day by deputies. They are located in the parking lot of the old Law Enforcement Center at 401 Walton Way, the Charles B. Webster Detention Center at 1941 Phinizy Road, and at the Marshall's Office space at the Municipal Building at 535 Telfair Street.

It is important to remember that each citizen is responsible for the transactions they conduct and they should make every effort to ensure they conduct their business in a safe and productive manner. We anticipate these spaces will provide a safe environment for these transactions and a deterrent to anyone trying to conduct fraud.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.