Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office offers safe spaces for internet pu - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office offers safe spaces for internet purchases

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Safe Space 1 at Richmond County Sheriff's Office Safe Space 1 at Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Safe Space 2 at Charles B Webster Detention Center Safe Space 2 at Charles B Webster Detention Center
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has set up a program to give people who've purchased items from websites such as Craigslist a safe place to pick up their purchases.

The "safe spaces" are monitored twenty-four hours per day by deputies. They are located in the parking lot of the old Law Enforcement Center at 401 Walton Way, the Charles B. Webster Detention Center at 1941 Phinizy Road, and at the Marshall's Office space at the Municipal Building at 535 Telfair Street.

It is important to remember that each citizen is responsible for the transactions they conduct and they should make every effort to ensure they conduct their business in a safe and productive manner. We anticipate these spaces will provide a safe environment for these transactions and a deterrent to anyone trying to conduct fraud.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office offers safe spaces for internet purchases

    Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office offers safe spaces for internet purchases

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:57:57 GMT
    Safe Space 1 at Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeSafe Space 1 at Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has set up a program to give people who've purchased items from websites such as Craigslist a safe place to pick up their purchases. The "safe spaces" are monitored twenty-four hours per day by deputies.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has set up a program to give people who've purchased items from websites such as Craigslist a safe place to pick up their purchases. The "safe spaces" are monitored twenty-four hours per day by deputies.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: 6 Months left of Construction for SRP Park

    UPDATE: 6 Months left of Construction for SRP Park

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-25 02:42:31 GMT

    Baseball fans all across the CSRA are watching the new home of their favorite past-time rise from the dirt. SRP park's opening day is coming and the Augusta Green Jackets aren't the only ones getting excited.

    More >>

    Baseball fans all across the CSRA are watching the new home of their favorite past-time rise from the dirt. SRP park's opening day is coming and the Augusta Green Jackets aren't the only ones getting excited.

    More >>

  • Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day

    Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:37:12 GMT
    Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day (WFXG)Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day (WFXG)

    On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music.

    More >>

    On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly