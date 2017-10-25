Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office offers safe spaces for internet purchases

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has set up a program to give people who've purchased items from websites such as Craigslist a safe place to pick up their purchases. The "safe spaces" are monitored twenty-four hours per day by deputies.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has set up a program to give people who've purchased items from websites such as Craigslist a safe place to pick up their purchases. The "safe spaces" are monitored twenty-four hours per day by deputies.More >>
Baseball fans all across the CSRA are watching the new home of their favorite past-time rise from the dirt. SRP park's opening day is coming and the Augusta Green Jackets aren't the only ones getting excited.More >>
Baseball fans all across the CSRA are watching the new home of their favorite past-time rise from the dirt. SRP park's opening day is coming and the Augusta Green Jackets aren't the only ones getting excited.More >>
On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music.More >>
On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music.More >>
Twenty-four members of the Irish Traveler community in North Augusta pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to their roles in the Murphy Village criminal conspiracy.More >>
Twenty-four members of the Irish Traveler community in North Augusta pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to their roles in the Murphy Village criminal conspiracy.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly fire in Sylvania. At around 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, the GBI was called out to assist with a house fire at 5749 Statesboro Hwy. by the Screven County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly fire in Sylvania. At around 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, the GBI was called out to assist with a house fire at 5749 Statesboro Hwy. by the Screven County Sheriff's Office.More >>