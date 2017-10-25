GBI investigating deadly fire in Screven Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GBI investigating deadly fire in Screven Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Source: WFXG
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly fire in Sylvania.

At around 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, the GBI was called out to assist with a house fire at 5749 Statesboro Hwy. by the Screven County Sheriff's Office. When firefighters entered the home, the found the body of fifty-six-year-old Lisa Scott inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scott's death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information about this crime or if you saw any suspicious persons in the area around the home, please contact the GBI at 912-871-1121 or the Screven County Sheriff's Office at 912-564-2013.

