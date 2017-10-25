GBI investigating deadly fire in Screven Co.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly fire in Sylvania. At around 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, the GBI was called out to assist with a house fire at 5749 Statesboro Hwy. by the Screven County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Flu season is in full swing but if your child usually gets the nasal mist...this year you'll have to do something different. If your kids were hoping to avoid the shot this year then this is bad news.
Whether you are home or away during the spookiest night of the year, there are a lot of toys on the market to help keep Halloween safe.
On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music. Boys and girls were able to have the entire fair to themselves without the hassel of lines or large crowds.
