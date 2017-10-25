Nasal flu mist not available for this flu season

Flu season is in full swing but if your child usually gets the nasal mist...this year you'll have to do something different. If your kids were hoping to avoid the shot this year then this is bad news.More >>
Whether you are home or away during the spookiest night of the year, there are a lot of toys on the market to help keep Halloween safe.
On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music. Boys and girls were able to have the entire fair to themselves without the hassel of lines or large crowds. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
If you work or own a local business listen up. Phone scams are on the rise and are now targeting businesses that are open late or over night. Scammers are pretending to be upper management; demanding employees take money from the place of business and wire it to their accounts. Richmond County Sheriff's Office says if you are not sure who is making the request then notify a manager. "Give the phone to your manager. That manager is going to know what to do. They're going to ...
