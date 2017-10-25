Nasal flu mist not available for this flu season - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Nasal flu mist not available for this flu season

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Flu season is in full swing but if your child usually gets the nasal mist, this year you'll have to do something different. If your kids were hoping to avoid the shot this year then this is bad news. The shot is the only option and  the nasal mist is out. This year the CDC is advising against the flu mist. Some studies say it would only be 3% effective. Studies show that the shot version is more than 60 % effective. 
This isn't the first year the nasal mist has been out.The same thing happened last year and most pharmacies didn't even stock the mist.

"So, the way it works is that the flu virus modifies itself year to year and so we try on an annual basis to identify those changes. So the flu shot also changes year to year. So it's important to get it year to year," said Dr. Hethal Takore from Doctor's Hospital.

Dr. Takore says children over the age of 6 months are safe to get the shot. He says hasn't seen any cases of the flu yet but he's expecting a rush soon.
So be sure to get your flu shot as soon as possible. 

