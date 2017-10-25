Modernizing the monsters is easier than ever this Halloween - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Modernizing the monsters is easier than ever this Halloween

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Whether you are home or away during the spookiest night of the year, there are a lot of toys on the market to help keep Halloween safe.

For starters, you can now keep track of your little ghosts and goblins with GPS smart watches such as the GizmoPal.
They allow parents to set boundaries and keep in touch with their trick-or-treaters as they wander around the neighborhood.

If you are not home at all during the frightful night, you might want to try out some portable, weatherproof cameras such as the Canary Flex.
These can let you see what is going on outside your house wherever you are without making an Eli Roth movie out of your bank account.

And, for the prankster in all of us, you can make your home a little creepier for guests with a Wemo Smart Plug, allowing remote control over whatever is connected to it.

These new gadgets range from $35-$180, and are sure to make this Halloween the safest yet.

