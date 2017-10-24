UPDATE: 6 Months left of Construction for SRP Park - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 6 Months left of Construction for SRP Park

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Baseball fans all across the C-S-R-A are watching the new home of their favorite past-time rise from the dirt. SRP park's opening day is coming and the Augusta Green Jackets aren't the only one's getting excited.  

Southbound Smokehouse will be added in the stadium. While it may just be one small detail it certainly means a step closer to opening day in April.

Once you cross the river from Georgia to South Carolina, you can already see the foundation of SRP Park. What was once a sketch is now becoming a reality for the new home of the Greenjackets with a day baseball fans have circled in their calendar, April 12th. 

"The appetite in the community is exciting just to see how they're coming on board with full season ticket holders and just getting involved in what will be an amazing inaugural season at SRP Park," says Tom Denlinger, Vice President of the Augusta Greenjackets.

Tickets for the season are already sold out for 1st base seats with 3rd base and premier seats following that same trend. The new website Riverside Village gives a visual of what you can expect around the park from the hotels, restaurants, and apartments. 

But what has Tom Denlinger's phone going off the hook is the prime-time game that will take place 2 days before the greenjackets inaugural game, Georgia vs Clemson. "They're nonstop, it's exciting. It's a good way to kick off a new ballpark with a little rivalry match-up between Georgia and Clemson here in North Augusta which they haven't come and played here in quite some time," explains Denlinger.

But whether it's the Tigers, Dawgs or the Greenjackets, the ultimate win for Denlinger and his team is to give the customer an experience they'll hold onto win or lose.

Tickets for the Georgia – Clemson game will be on sale soon and FOX 54 will update you on that.

