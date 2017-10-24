Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day

If you work or own a local business listen up. Phone scams are on the rise and are now targeting businesses that are open late or over night. Scammers are pretending to be upper management; demanding employees take money from the place of business and wire it to their accounts. Richmond County Sheriff's Office says if you are not sure who is making the request then notify a manager. "Give the phone to your manager. That manager is going to know what to do. They're going to ...