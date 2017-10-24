Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day (WFXG) Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day (WFXG)

On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken.

Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music. Boys and girls were able to have the entire fair to themselves without the hassle of lines or large crowds.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day

    Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:37:12 GMT
    Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day (WFXG)Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day (WFXG)

    On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music. Boys and girls were able to have the entire fair to themselves without the hassel of lines or large crowds. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music. Boys and girls were able to have the entire fair to themselves without the hassel of lines or large crowds. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Phone scams on the rise and targeting local business

    Phone scams on the rise and targeting local business

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:29:38 GMT
    Phone scams are now targeting local business (WFXG)Phone scams are now targeting local business (WFXG)

    If you work or own a local business listen up. Phone scams are on the rise and are now targeting businesses that are open late or over night. Scammers are pretending to be upper management; demanding employees take money from the place of business and wire it to their accounts. Richmond County Sheriff's Office says if you are not sure who is making the request then notify a manager. "Give the phone to your manager. That manager is going to know what to do. They're going to ...

    More >>

    If you work or own a local business listen up. Phone scams are on the rise and are now targeting businesses that are open late or over night. Scammers are pretending to be upper management; demanding employees take money from the place of business and wire it to their accounts. Richmond County Sheriff's Office says if you are not sure who is making the request then notify a manager. "Give the phone to your manager. That manager is going to know what to do. They're going to ...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Evans department store shoplifters identified

    UPDATE: Evans department store shoplifters identified

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:48:51 GMT
    Shoplifting suspects wanted by Columbia County; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's OfficeShoplifting suspects wanted by Columbia County; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects that shoplifted from an Evans department store. It happened on Oct 16th around 12:30 p.m. at...

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects that shoplifted from an Evans department store. It happened on Oct 16th around 12:30 p.m. at...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly