Western Carolina State Fair hosts Special Needs Day

On October 24, the Western Carolina State Fair hosted Special Needs Day in Aiken. Around 200 students from Aiken and Barnwell public school were invited to come out to enjoy a day of fun. Which consisted of many rides to get aboard, candy apples, and music. Boys and girls were able to have the entire fair to themselves without the hassel of lines or large crowds. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
If you work or own a local business listen up. Phone scams are on the rise and are now targeting businesses that are open late or over night. Scammers are pretending to be upper management; demanding employees take money from the place of business and wire it to their accounts. Richmond County Sheriff's Office says if you are not sure who is making the request then notify a manager. "Give the phone to your manager. That manager is going to know what to do. They're going to ...More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects that shoplifted from an Evans department store. It happened on Oct 16th around 12:30 p.m. at...More >>
Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45, but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38.More >>
Augusta city leaders are working hard to finalize next year's budget at the first of many work sessions on Tuesday. As the first workshop wrapped up for Augusta-Richmond County, Commissioners are scratching their heads on what to do with healthcare?More >>
