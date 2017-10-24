Phone scams on the rise and targeting local business

If you work or own a local business listen up. Phone scams are on the rise and are now targeting businesses that are open late or over night. Scammers are pretending to be upper management; demanding employees take money from the place of business and wire it to their accounts. Richmond County Sheriff's Office says if you are not sure who is making the request then notify a manager.

"Give the phone to your manager. That manager is going to know what to do. They're going to know how to confirm and verify certain things.", says Sgt. Shane McDaniel.



Black Friday is not too far down the road and it is important that store owners know there are scammers out there getting ready to attack. Sgt. McDaniel suggest all employees be educated on how to handle all calls asking for money or sensitive business information. "When it comes to persons calling and impersonating upper management, they should have some form of training in place. If not, this is a tip, you might want to implement that kind of policy."



Call the authorities and file a report immediately if your business becomes a victim of a scam. "We have investigators that are experts when it comes to working these type of technical crimes and they have excellent contacts when it comes to tracking down these kind of cases.", explains Sgt. McDaniel.

Another good tip from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is to create flyers detailing how to identify phone scams and place them around the business for employees to read.

