How a donating money for a walk can help prevent suicide

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is hosting it's Out of the Darkness Walk.

Event Details:

Walk Date: 11/05/2017
Walk Location: Odell Weeks Park - 1700 Whiskey Rd. Aiken, SC 29803
Check-in/Registration Time: 11/05/2017 at 1:00 pm
Walk Begins: 2:00 pm
Walk Ends: 3:30 pm

For more information, please contact:
Contact Name: Lisa Charnock
Contact Phone: 803-634-2593
Contact Email:  charnock.lisa@yahoo.com

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is the leader in the fight against suicide. AFSP funds research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states.

AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.

AFSP says the Out of the Darkness Walks are proof that when people work together they can make big changes in the world. They are AFSP’s largest fundraiser – they produce millions for suicide prevention programs, unite those who have been affected by suicide, and create communities that are smart about mental health.

Registration Link:

https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=4905

Lisa Charnock
DysTech, Inc.
Suicide Prevention Program Manager
lisa.c.charnock.ctr@mail.mil 
Office: (803) 299-4228

State Hotline

SCNG Behavioral Health Care Line  1-800-681-2558

National Hotlines

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

#BeThere Support 1-844-357-PEER (7337)

