Metro Diner replaces Somewhere in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Metro Diner replaces Somewhere in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Metro Diner held their grand opening for their Washington Road location on October 24th, 2017. The Augusta location is the third in Georgia.

The menu includes a number of diner classics and gluten free options. The restaurant was featured on Diners, Drive-In's, and Dives. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served all day. 

A few crowd favorites are the Chicken and Waffles, Bissell Breakfast and Charleston Shrimp and Grits. 

Metro Diner is open Sunday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Gas prices decrease in Georgia

    Gas prices decrease in Georgia

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 00:01:37 GMT
    Gas prices decrease in Georgia (wfxg)Gas prices decrease in Georgia (wfxg)

    Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45, but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38.

    More >>

    Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45, but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38.

    More >>

  • Commissioners hold special session to discuss healthcare for 2018 Budget

    Commissioners hold special session to discuss healthcare for 2018 Budget

    Monday, October 23 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-23 22:23:44 GMT
    Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)

    Augusta city leaders are working hard to finalize next year's budget at the first of many work sessions on Tuesday. As the first workshop wrapped up for Augusta-Richmond County, Commissioners are scratching their heads on what to do with healthcare?

    More >>

    Augusta city leaders are working hard to finalize next year's budget at the first of many work sessions on Tuesday. As the first workshop wrapped up for Augusta-Richmond County, Commissioners are scratching their heads on what to do with healthcare?

    More >>

  • Metro Diner replaces Somewhere in Augusta

    Metro Diner replaces Somewhere in Augusta

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-10-24 14:59:21 GMT

    Metro Diner held their grand opening for their Washington Road location on October 24th, 2017. The Augusta location is the third in Georgia. 

    More >>

    Metro Diner held their grand opening for their Washington Road location on October 24th, 2017. The Augusta location is the third in Georgia. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly