Metro Diner replaces Somewhere in Augusta

Metro Diner held their grand opening for their Washington Road location on October 24th, 2017. The Augusta location is the third in Georgia.

The menu includes a number of diner classics and gluten free options. The restaurant was featured on Diners, Drive-In's, and Dives. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served all day.

A few crowd favorites are the Chicken and Waffles, Bissell Breakfast and Charleston Shrimp and Grits.

Metro Diner is open Sunday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

