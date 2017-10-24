Metro Diner replaces Somewhere in Augusta

Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45, but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38.More >>
Augusta city leaders are working hard to finalize next year's budget at the first of many work sessions on Tuesday. As the first workshop wrapped up for Augusta-Richmond County, Commissioners are scratching their heads on what to do with healthcare?More >>
Metro Diner held their grand opening for their Washington Road location on October 24th, 2017. The Augusta location is the third in Georgia.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects that shoplifted from an Evans department store. It happened on Oct 16th around 12:30 p.m. at...More >>
The current headquarters on Laurens Street has been around since the 70s and it has since become a little too cramped. More employees has led to shared offices, less storage space, and fewer holding cells.More >>
