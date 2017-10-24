Columbia County authorities search for Evans department store sh - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County authorities search for Evans department store shoplifters

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Shoplifting suspects wanted by Columbia County; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Shoplifting suspects wanted by Columbia County; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Shoplifting suspects wanted in Columbia County; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Shoplifting suspects wanted in Columbia County; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Shoplifting suspects wanted in Columbia County; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Shoplifting suspects wanted in Columbia County; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects that shoplifted from an Evans department store.

It happened on Oct 16th around 12:30 p.m. at Khol's department store. An unknown male and female entered the store and picked up a shirt, leggings, and a pair of pants inside the female's purse. They hid all of the items and exited the store without making any payments. The total value of items taken was $256.00.  An associate confronted the suspects, but they fled the scene in a red passenger car (NOD). 

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Gas prices decrease in Georgia

    Gas prices decrease in Georgia

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 00:01:37 GMT
    Gas prices decrease in Georgia (wfxg)Gas prices decrease in Georgia (wfxg)

    Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45, but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38.

    More >>

    Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45, but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38.

    More >>

  • Commissioners hold special session to discuss healthcare for 2018 Budget

    Commissioners hold special session to discuss healthcare for 2018 Budget

    Monday, October 23 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-23 22:23:44 GMT
    Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)

    Augusta city leaders are working hard to finalize next year's budget at the first of many work sessions on Tuesday. As the first workshop wrapped up for Augusta-Richmond County, Commissioners are scratching their heads on what to do with healthcare?

    More >>

    Augusta city leaders are working hard to finalize next year's budget at the first of many work sessions on Tuesday. As the first workshop wrapped up for Augusta-Richmond County, Commissioners are scratching their heads on what to do with healthcare?

    More >>

  • Metro Diner replaces Somewhere in Augusta

    Metro Diner replaces Somewhere in Augusta

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-10-24 14:59:21 GMT

    Metro Diner held their grand opening for their Washington Road location on October 24th, 2017. The Augusta location is the third in Georgia. 

    More >>

    Metro Diner held their grand opening for their Washington Road location on October 24th, 2017. The Augusta location is the third in Georgia. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly