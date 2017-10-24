Columbia County authorities search for Evans department store shoplifters

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects that shoplifted from an Evans department store.

It happened on Oct 16th around 12:30 p.m. at Khol's department store. An unknown male and female entered the store and picked up a shirt, leggings, and a pair of pants inside the female's purse. They hid all of the items and exited the store without making any payments. The total value of items taken was $256.00. An associate confronted the suspects, but they fled the scene in a red passenger car (NOD).

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.