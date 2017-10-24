Temporary road closure Evans Town Center Blvd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Temporary road closure Evans Town Center Blvd.

Source: Columbia Co. Source: Columbia Co.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County wants drivers aware of a temporary road closure for Evans Town Center Boulevard.

The temporary closure will be the section of Evans Town Center Boulevard that spans from Ronald Reagan Dr to the rear entrance of the Kroger Shopping Center (4355 Washington Rd).  This roadway will be closed to all thru traffic, beginning at 8:00 a.m., Monday, October 30, 2017 and will remain closed until Tuesday, May 01, 2018. weather permitting.

