New traffic signal up on River Watch Parkway - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New traffic signal up on River Watch Parkway

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There is a new traffic signal coming to the Martinez area.

It’s at River Watch Parkway and McCormick Road. The light will enter flash mode on Thursday, October 26th for drivers on River Watch Parkway, and red indicating stop for drivers on the McCormick approach.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the light will enter into full stop and go operations on Tuesday, October 31st. 

