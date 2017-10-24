New home for Aiken Public Safety breaks ground this weekend

A glimpse at what the new headquarters will look like when the paint dries in April 2019; ADPS.

The current headquarters on Laurens Street has been around since the 70s and it has since become a little too cramped.

More employees has led to shared offices, less storage space, and fewer holding cells.

The new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters hopes to address that.

It is named after the former chief who served the city for more than 50 years.

Lt. Karl Odenthal at the ADPS said Chief Busbee hired him and brought the public safety concept together when he helped merge the city's police and fire departments.

The new building will have an more fire station bays for emergency vehicles, parking will increase from 72 spaces to 236, and will jump in size from 25,700 sq. ft. to 46,700 sq. ft.

The budget is about $10.8 million.

The new facility is located at 843 Beaufort Street and some trees have already been cleared in anticipation of the groundbreaking ceremony this weekend.

The groundbreaking is Sunday at 3pm, with work scheduled for completion in April 2019.

