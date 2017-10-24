New home for Aiken Public Safety breaks ground this weekend - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New home for Aiken Public Safety breaks ground this weekend

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
A glimpse at what the new headquarters will look like when the paint dries in April 2019; ADPS. A glimpse at what the new headquarters will look like when the paint dries in April 2019; ADPS.
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The current headquarters on Laurens Street has been around since the 70s and it has since become a little too cramped.

More employees has led to shared offices, less storage space, and fewer holding cells.
The new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters hopes to address that.

It is named after the former chief who served the city for more than 50 years.
Lt. Karl Odenthal at the ADPS said Chief Busbee hired him and brought the public safety concept together when he helped merge the city's police and fire departments.

The new building will have an more fire station bays for emergency vehicles, parking will increase from 72 spaces to 236, and will jump in size from 25,700 sq. ft. to 46,700 sq. ft.
The budget is about $10.8 million.

The new facility is located at 843 Beaufort Street and some trees have already been cleared in anticipation of the groundbreaking ceremony this weekend.
The groundbreaking is Sunday at 3pm, with work scheduled for completion in April 2019.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New home for Aiken Public Safety breaks ground this weekend

    New home for Aiken Public Safety breaks ground this weekend

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:19 AM EDT2017-10-24 10:19:13 GMT
    A glimpse at what the new headquarters will look like when the paint dries in April 2019; ADPS.A glimpse at what the new headquarters will look like when the paint dries in April 2019; ADPS.

    The current headquarters on Laurens Street has been around since the 70s and it has since become a little too cramped. More employees has led to shared offices, less storage space, and fewer holding cells.

    More >>

    The current headquarters on Laurens Street has been around since the 70s and it has since become a little too cramped. More employees has led to shared offices, less storage space, and fewer holding cells.

    More >>

  • Gas prices decrease in Georgia

    Gas prices decrease in Georgia

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 00:01:37 GMT
    Gas prices decrease in Georgia (wfxg)Gas prices decrease in Georgia (wfxg)
    Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45 , but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38  When oil refineries in Texas shut down due to Hurricane Harvey, gas prices increased throughout the nation, but now folks in Georgia are seeing cheaper prices. There has been quite the recovery in gas prices. According to AAA ...More >>
    Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45 , but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38  When oil refineries in Texas shut down due to Hurricane Harvey, gas prices increased throughout the nation, but now folks in Georgia are seeing cheaper prices. There has been quite the recovery in gas prices. According to AAA ...More >>

  • Cybersecurity classes coming to Burke Co. in Fall 2018

    Cybersecurity classes coming to Burke Co. in Fall 2018

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:58:11 GMT

    Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A.  Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University.  On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...

    More >>

    Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A.  Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University.  On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly