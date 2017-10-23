Gas prices decrease in Georgia

Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45 , but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38 When oil refineries in Texas shut down due to Hurricane Harvey, gas prices increased throughout the nation, but now folks in Georgia are seeing cheaper prices.

There has been quite the recovery in gas prices. According to AAA gas in Georgia is thirty cent less than last month. Last month regular gas average was $2.67 and now it's $2.38.

"Regardless of what the prices are we got to get gas anyways but just to see a tremendous decrease within the short time frame, man it is awesome." says Augusta native, Jacora Jones.



Right now it is best for drivers to shop around before purchasing gas just to make sure they are getting the best deal. Because while it is a good size fall, Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan at GasBuddy says prices are not yet back down to where they were before Harvey. "That's likely because oil prices have actually risen in the back drop and because gasoline inventory has been quite slow to recover fully after those outages." The good news for motorist is as the refinery maintenance wraps up gas prices will continue to go down.



"Going from three dollars and some chance all the way back down. I prefer to save. I don't care if it was five cents, it is a big difference to me!", says Jones.

