Gas prices decrease in Georgia

Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A. Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University. On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...More >>
