Tornado Watch issued for several CSRA counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.

Burke, Columbia, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond and Screven Counties in Georgia are under the watch until 9 p.m. Monday.

Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, Lexington and McCormick Counties in South Carolina are under the watch until 9 p.m. Monday.

Download the WFXG First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest storm information.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.