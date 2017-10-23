Man wanted in Richmond County for card fraud

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect.

On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card. It happened at Aficionado’s. A few minutes prior, a purse containing the credit card had been stolen from Joe’s Underground Café.

If you have any information concerning the suspect, please contact James Price with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Division at (706) 821-1056 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.