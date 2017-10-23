Man wanted in Richmond County for card fraud

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...More >>
the Charlie Norwood VA hospital is showcasing a new gadget. The new mobile technology will help veterans living in rural areas.More >>
the Charlie Norwood VA hospital is showcasing a new gadget. The new mobile technology will help veterans living in rural areas.More >>
The1st Annual Hair Affair Natural Hair Show will take place Sunday, November 12th at the Bernie Ward Community Center. The event is being presented by Kreative Kulture Hair Salon.More >>
The1st Annual Hair Affair Natural Hair Show will take place Sunday, November 12th at the Bernie Ward Community Center. The event is being presented by Kreative Kulture Hair Salon.More >>
Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...More >>
Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...More >>