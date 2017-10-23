Upcoming yard sale in Martinez will help seniors in nursing homes

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.More >>
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.More >>
Trump on Sunday personally implored House GOP members on a conference call to swiftly adopt the budget that was passed last week by the Senate, with the hope of clearing the way for what he described as historic tax cuts.More >>
Trump on Sunday personally implored House GOP members on a conference call to swiftly adopt the budget that was passed last week by the Senate, with the hope of clearing the way for what he described as historic tax cuts.More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
When HELP Can’t Wait (WHCW) is having a Yard Sale on Saturday, November 11th. All proceeds will benefit WHCW's mission to help needy seniors in area nursing homes. WHCW, a nonprofit, is overstocked with quality donations to our Classy Closet Thrift Store. The Classy Closet provides revenue to supply current needs for the comfort and convenience of elderly, and often forgotten, nursing home residents. They have items like: household goods, small appliances, déc...More >>
When HELP Can’t Wait (WHCW) is having a Yard Sale on Saturday, November 11th. All proceeds will benefit WHCW's mission to help needy seniors in area nursing homes. WHCW, a nonprofit, is overstocked with quality donations to our Classy Closet Thrift Store. The Classy Closet provides revenue to supply current needs for the comfort and convenience of elderly, and often forgotten, nursing home residents. They have items like: household goods, small appliances, déc...More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
There's a new Masters program coming to Augusta University called Intelligence & Security Studies. But it's focus is one of the distinguishing traits that's growing by the minute in the CSRA.More >>
There's a new Masters program coming to Augusta University called Intelligence & Security Studies. But it's focus is one of the distinguishing traits that's growing by the minute in the CSRA.More >>
The school is believed to be the first in the nation to offer up a marijuana-based curriculum.More >>
The school is believed to be the first in the nation to offer up a marijuana-based curriculum.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Take a look at a slideshow showing the counties in Georgia with the highest percentage of students lacking basic literacy skills.More >>
Take a look at a slideshow showing the counties in Georgia with the highest percentage of students lacking basic literacy skills.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>