Upcoming yard sale in Martinez will help seniors in nursing homes

When HELP Can’t Wait (WHCW) is having a Yard Sale on Saturday, November 11th. All proceeds will benefit WHCW's mission to help needy seniors in area nursing homes.

WHCW, a nonprofit, is overstocked with quality donations to our Classy Closet Thrift Store. The Classy Closet provides revenue to supply current needs for the comfort and convenience of elderly, and often forgotten, nursing home residents.

They have items like: household goods, small appliances, décor items, some sports items and small furniture pieces, lamps, etc. but they have to cut down their inventory.

The Yard Sale will be in the parking lot directly behind their building at 3843 Martinez Blvd., by the Augusta Telephone Co. (Look for our signs to point you in the right direction).

Parking is located behind the building as well.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.