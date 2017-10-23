1st Annual Hair Affair Natural Hair Show

The1st Annual Hair Affair Natural Hair Show will take place Sunday, November 12th at the Bernie Ward Community Center.

The event is being presented by Kreative Kulture Hair Salon. The theme of the show is "UNITY", and it will be hosted by poet and actress Sa Jules. There will be live performances by poets Nakia_Jada and Sky3 High, and hip hop artist Kid Justice. There will also be a panel discussion led by actor, model, motivational speaker Tyrice Lollis, and audio engineer Aubrey Pompey. Attendees will also be able to enjoy shopping with vendors.

Tickets for general admission are $10 and $35 for VIP seating. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

You can get them online at www.2017hair.eventbrite.com

