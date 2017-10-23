CSRA here's how you may be at risk for a phone scam

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says phone scams are on the rise again. This time the scams are targeting businesses open late or overnight where employees are on duty without the ability to contact administrative personnel to confirm the details of being given through a phone call.

They are asking business owners to post this flier.

It reads:

"Thousands of dollars have been lost through phone scams! Please print this flyer and post in your businesses where the employees will clearly see the information. (You are welcome to alter the flyer to fit the details of your establishment.) Locations to post: Back door, bulletin boards, with schedules or in break rooms. Please review with ALL overnight shifts. Make sure your employees are educated about these scams and the people who commit them.

Beware of possible phone scams happening at you store!

You will NEVER be asked to leave the store with company funds

You will NEVER be asked to buy a gift card or green dot card or wire money with company funds

Law enforcement/FBI/Police/IRS will NEVER ask you to leave the store with company funds

Hang up on any such calls, and no matter what time call your General Manager, District Manager or Regional Vice President.

Don't be fooled!"

