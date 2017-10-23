Charlie Norwood VA showcases mobile technology

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is showcasing a new gadget. The new mobile technology will help veterans living in rural areas. Today patients and doctors will get a chance to check out the bells and whistles on the VA's TED vehicle.

TED stands Telehealth Education Delivered. The vehicle is similar to a mobile doctors office and intends to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

The Charlie Norwood Medical Center serves thousands of veterans from Athens all the way to Waynesboro.

But many of these veterans live in rural counties, which makes it hard for them to receive complete care because of traveling or scheduling. The tools allow veterans to communicate outside of traditional office visits.

TED shows how Telehealth technology can benefit areas like mental health, wound care, primary care and even dermatology.

In 2015, almost 700,000 veterans received care though the VA's telehealth services.



By the end of 2017 TED will have made more than 200 stops on the tour.

