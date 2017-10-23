Riverside Middle School participates in National Bullying Prevention Month

Schools across the CSRA are actively standing against bullying, especially now as October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Riverside Middle School in Columbia County is participating and taking a stance the whole week of 10/23- 10/27.

“It’s not good for people to be bullied. I mean, bad things can happen from it. And no one deserves that,” said student Jack Simonds, one of the schools Eagle Ambassadors. They are a group of students that focus on anti-bullying efforts and making sure students are happy and included in school.

RMS students are spending the week discussing bullying and its’ consequences.

“RMS is a great school, and we just want everyone to appreciate and love their time here,” said student Emorie Holland.

The Ambassadors designated each day to unifying the school and standing against bullying in creative ways. Many say their favorite is “Donut be a bully” day.

“That is a day we do sell donuts, but it does bring an awareness to those kids. And they do unify because that’s also unity day. In which they wear orange, whether it be an orange shirt, or we have orange wristbands that say ‘Stand up, Speak out,’” said Tunisia Williams, an RMS School Counselor.

Another day is designated to students posting words of encouragement around school, and another is for students to pledge to not be a bully.

“It’s a chance to make new friendships and stuff. And learn to stand together, not divided,” said Simonds.

School counselors say there has been a slight increase in cyber bullying complaints. They’re also taking this time to encourage students not keep quiet when they see it happening.

