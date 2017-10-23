Suspects wanted for shoplifting at Columbia County Kroger

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store.

It happened on Oct. 15th at around 8 p.m. at the Kroger located on Columbia Rd. Two suspects entered the store and selected crab legs, shrimp, steaks, brisket, beer, and other merchandise. They then left the store without making any payment. The value of the stolen items totaled over $500.00.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of these two subjects, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

