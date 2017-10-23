Registration Dates For Annual James Brown Turkey Giveaway

Registration for the Annual James Brown Turkey Giveaway begins this Saturday, October 28th.

If you can't make it Saturday, you have two other days to go out and register. Those dates are Saturday, November 4th and Saturday, November 11th. Each one of the registrations will be held at Dyess Park on James Brown Blvd., from 9a.m. to 11a.m. In order to register you will need a current valid state ID, a power bill in registrant's name dated within the last 2 months, or a current signed lease agreement. The actual giveaway will be Monday November 20th at 8a.m. at Dyess Park.

If you have questions, please call (803) 640-2090, or email info@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.

