Home heating safety tips

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

How prepared are you and your family as we start to take on cooler temperatures? The Columbia County Fire Department has a few safety tips to help prepare your home for the winter.

"Make sure your appliances in the home are clean so they are functioning properly. Also make sure you're burning the proper material if you have a wood burning fire place and making sure you're not leaving any gas on if you have natural gas or propane in the home.", says Brent Willis at the Columbia County Fire Department.

Those are just some fire prevention tips to keep in mind as many families begin to light fire places and bring out heaters. Space heaters are a popular choice when it comes to heating homes and two out of every five home heating fires are caused by them. Mostly due to people placing the heaters in the wrong area.

"Couple things to remember with space heaters is if you are using them make sure you keep any flammable objects such as blankets or curtains at least three feet away from them.", explains Willis. He also says that these upcoming months are crucial because there is typically an increase in home fires during the fall and winter. So you can understand why it's important to keep your family safe. "More people are using different items to try to stay warm as well as family events. With family at home sometimes they get preoccupied and don't always pay attention to what's going on."

So during the upcoming holidays remember to pay attention and position your heaters in a safe place. Columbia County Fire Department says it is important to unplug all heating appliances before leaving home no matter the length of time you'll be away.

