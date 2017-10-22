Home heating safety tips

How prepared are you and your family as we start to take on cooler temperatures? The Columbia County Fire Department has a few safety tips to help prepare your home for the winter. "Make sure your appliances in the home are clean so they are functioning properly. Also make sure you're burning the proper material if you have a wood burning fire place and making sure you're not leaving any gas on if you have natural gas or propane in the home.", says Brent Wil...More >>
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Georgia Chapter hosted Light The Night in Evans Towne Center Park. Light The Night funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. Light The Night lanterns are the symbol of the walk and all the ways that we are working together to fight cancer. This year every registered participant will receive a lantern: gold in memory of those we've lost, white for survivors and patients, and red for supporters of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
If you were in the neighborhood, you probably could hear several bands competing at Grovetown High School on Saturday, October 21st. This is the 8th Annual Band of Warriors competition and this marching band competition brings more than just great music.
