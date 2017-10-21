Light The Night held in Evans Towne Center Park - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Light The Night held in Evans Towne Center Park

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Georgia Chapter hosted Light The Night in Evans Towne Center Park. Light The Night funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. Light The Night lanterns are the symbol of the walk and all the ways that we are working together to fight cancer. This year every registered participant will receive a lantern: gold in memory of those we've lost, white for survivors and patients, and red for supporters of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society mission.

Executive Director, Piper Medcalf says this event is a great way to bring together those who've had to watch a loved one experience cancer, experienced it for themselves, or just want to stand in support. "Being apart of an organization like this that raises money to find research, to find cures for loves ones, it brings meaning to their life. It brings power to change when sometimes they feel powerless. And so doing this is something that helps them create a change when sometimes they think there is no change," says Medcalf.

If you couldn't make the event tonight you can still show your support by donating here.

