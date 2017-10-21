Light The Night held in Evans Towne Center Park

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Georgia Chapter hosted Light The Night in Evans Towne Center Park. Light The Night funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. Light The Night lanterns are the symbol of the walk and all the ways that we are working together to fight cancer. This year every registered participant will receive a lantern: gold in memory of those we've lost, white for survivors and patients, and red for supporters of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society...More >>
If you were in the neighborhood, you probably could hear several bands competing at Grovetown High School on Saturday, October 21st. This is the 8th Annual Band of Warriors competition and this marching band competition brings more than just great music.More >>
Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A. Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University. On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...More >>
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at a Grovetown apartment complex.More >>
