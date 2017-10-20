Local Male Breast Cancer Survivor gives back

Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A. Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University. On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...More >>
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at a Grovetown apartment complex.More >>
Source Code Escape held its ribbon cutting today as they welcome the new gaming center to Broad Street. Take a stab at this, a broad axe throwing room, where you can try your luck at landing a bulls-eye.More >>
At around 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, deputies were called out to the 1900 block of Haynie Drive for reports of an injured person. When they arrived, deputies found a nineteen-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the eye.More >>
