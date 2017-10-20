Local Male Breast Cancer Survivor gives back - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Local Male Breast Cancer Survivor gives back

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
Connect
(WFXG) -

Cecil Herring was as shocked as ever when diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now, he couldn’t be better interested in sharing his personal story.

This is one disease both women and men suffer from. Cecil survived. Since, he, alongside a number of additional survivors, encourages proactivity.

He wants to totally emphasize how important routine screenings are area-wide.

An examination on your own and an examination on hospital grounds saves lives.

Day by day, Cecil lives fully. He does not count the days. He makes the days count.

Literally, he’s made the days count, adding up an overall financial contribution on record through his  endowment with the Georgia Cancer Center.

Cecil Herring, Breast Cancer Survivor, says “All the money stays here in Augusta. No money goes to any other research, no money goes to anything but to help men.”

If you’re interested in donating, just text “Cecil” and a value amount to 41444.

“We had people calling in, wanting to know how to donate to my account, so what they did was set up an account for Cecil, 41444 for it to go to my endowment.”

Cecil says all months, including, October, must become “Breast Cancer Awareness” months. Stayed tuned about a number of additional events coming up so soon. Help continually making Cecil’s dream a reality.

“Something that I had dreamed about happening, it actually came about by people believing in me and whatever my cause was: to help men with breast cancer.”

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Local Male Breast Cancer Survivor gives back

    Local Male Breast Cancer Survivor gives back

    Friday, October 20 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-10-20 23:04:17 GMT
    Cecil Herring was as shocked as ever when diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, he couldn’t be better interested in sharing his personal story. This is one disease both women and men suffer from. Cecil survived. Since, he, alongside a number of additional survivors, encourages proactivity. He wants to totally emphasize how important routine screenings are area-wide. An examination on your own and an examination on hospital grounds saves lives. Day by day, Cecil lives fully. He...More >>
    Cecil Herring was as shocked as ever when diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, he couldn’t be better interested in sharing his personal story. This is one disease both women and men suffer from. Cecil survived. Since, he, alongside a number of additional survivors, encourages proactivity. He wants to totally emphasize how important routine screenings are area-wide. An examination on your own and an examination on hospital grounds saves lives. Day by day, Cecil lives fully. He...More >>

  • Cybersecurity classes coming to Burke Co. in Fall 2018

    Cybersecurity classes coming to Burke Co. in Fall 2018

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:58:11 GMT

    Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A.  Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University.  On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...

    More >>

    Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A.  Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University.  On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...

    More >>

  • Suspect sought in Grovetown apartment complex burglary

    Suspect sought in Grovetown apartment complex burglary

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:14:15 GMT
    Suspect in Sterlington Apartment Complex burglary (source: Grovetown Public Safety)Suspect in Sterlington Apartment Complex burglary (source: Grovetown Public Safety)

    The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at a Grovetown apartment complex.

    More >>

    The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at a Grovetown apartment complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly