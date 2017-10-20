Local Male Breast Cancer Survivor gives back

Cecil Herring was as shocked as ever when diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now, he couldn’t be better interested in sharing his personal story.

This is one disease both women and men suffer from. Cecil survived. Since, he, alongside a number of additional survivors, encourages proactivity.

He wants to totally emphasize how important routine screenings are area-wide.

An examination on your own and an examination on hospital grounds saves lives.

Day by day, Cecil lives fully. He does not count the days. He makes the days count.

Literally, he’s made the days count, adding up an overall financial contribution on record through his endowment with the Georgia Cancer Center.

Cecil Herring, Breast Cancer Survivor, says “All the money stays here in Augusta. No money goes to any other research, no money goes to anything but to help men.”

If you’re interested in donating, just text “Cecil” and a value amount to 41444.

“We had people calling in, wanting to know how to donate to my account, so what they did was set up an account for Cecil, 41444 for it to go to my endowment.”

Cecil says all months, including, October, must become “Breast Cancer Awareness” months. Stayed tuned about a number of additional events coming up so soon. Help continually making Cecil’s dream a reality.

“Something that I had dreamed about happening, it actually came about by people believing in me and whatever my cause was: to help men with breast cancer.”

