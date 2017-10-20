Cybersecurity classes coming to Burke Co. in Fall 2018

Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A.

Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University.

On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market," Middleton explains. "We saw a void here that can be filled with offering that Cyber Security pathway. And allowing our kids to get that baseline knowledge to compete in the job market that's going to be booming in the next few years in the C-S-R-A."

Students like Margaret Anne Brogan left with a lasting impression. "It's important for our nation as technology is a growing thing to be able to protect ourselves from attacks," Brogan says.

Even though discussions started several months ago to implement these concepts, Middleton expects the interest to grow quickly.

"We have to take it very seriously otherwise we're going to be vulnerable to attacks and other things that we could have easily prevented if we had training from the proper people," Brogan says.

Middleton says he will introduce the concepts to Middle School students next year and says the district's plan is to implement courses from Elementary throughout High School in the next several years.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.