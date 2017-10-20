Suspect sought in Grovetown apartment complex burglary

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at a Grovetown apartment complex.

The burglary happened between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 at Sterlington Apartment Complex. Officers responded to the scene and the suspect fled.

If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Grovetown Public Safety at 706-863-1212.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.