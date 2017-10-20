Escape Room brings a different kind of entertainment to Broad Street

Source Code Escape held its ribbon cutting Friday, October 20th as they welcome the new gaming center to Broad Street. Take a stab at this, a broad ax throwing room, where you can try your luck at landing a bulls-eye. The escape room facility will also feature an asylum, hacker’s headquarters, spaceship simulation, a virtual reality escape room and a room based on Augusta’s choice, where the community will get to choose what they want the final room to be.

The owner says he saw a need for this kind of entertainment in the downtown area and wanted to offer a different kind of fun to Broad Street. “There’s great hangouts for nightlife for adults as well. But taking it to another event that you can do in between those items, in my opinion, that’s kind of where we were lacking. And I wanted to bring an entertainment facility down here, so that people can try something out of the box," says owner Vincent Ingallinera.

And out of the box it is. Ingallinera says he used his cyber military experience as inspiration for one of the rooms.

“Retired from, after 20 years of military service, ending here at Fort Gordon. I was a cyber officer on base. Kind of cyber’s what I know. And honestly it would be a really cool escape game, so that’s why we put that together," says Ingallinera.

And Mayor Davis feels honored to have citizens who constantly bring innovative ideas to the CSRA. “But when you have opportunities like this from a gaming perspective, it opens up a tremendous number of opportunities for us as a city, but also for our citizens who are entrepreneurs, innovators. And so, we couldn’t be more pleased than to open up this facility right in the heart of our urban core," says Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

Ingallinera is excited to join the other businesses on Broad street and hopes the facility will be a great talking point for families, friends, and businesses.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.