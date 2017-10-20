19-year-old shot in eye on Haynie Dr. in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

19-year-old shot in eye on Haynie Dr. in Augusta

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Scene of shooting on Haynie Dr. 10/20/17 (WFXG) Scene of shooting on Haynie Dr. 10/20/17 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Haynie Drive in Augusta.

At around 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, deputies were called out to the 1900 block of Haynie Drive for reports of an injured person. When they arrived, deputies found a nineteen-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the eye.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

