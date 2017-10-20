19-year-old shot in eye on Haynie Dr. in Augusta

At around 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, deputies were called out to the 1900 block of Haynie Drive for reports of an injured person. When they arrived, deputies found a nineteen-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the eye.More >>
The man pictured in this article is wanted for questioning for a forgery incident that happened Sept. 26, 2017 at Navy Federal Credit Union on Robert C. Daniel Parkway in Augusta.More >>
The public will finally get the chance to see what image will represent North Augusta's highly anticipated Riverside Village.More >>
On Saturday, October 21st, 2017 Lake Forest Elementary School will be holding their fall festival.More >>
