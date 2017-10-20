Man wanted for questioning in Navy FCU forgery case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in an Augusta forgery case.

The man pictured in this article is wanted for questioning for a forgery incident that happened Sept. 26, 2017 at Navy Federal Credit Union on Robert C. Daniel Parkway in Augusta.

If you have any information about this case or the man pictured in this article, please contact Investigator William Hornsby or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.