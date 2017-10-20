Augusta O'Charley's Invites Community to Help Honor Military Fam - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta O'Charley's Invites Community to Help Honor Military Families

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta O'Charley's is inviting the community to give back to military families.

They have announced a second partnership with the Folded Flag Foundation, which provides scholarships and educational grants to families of fallen soldiers. Ahead of Veterans Day this year, O'Charley's along with 200 other locations across the country are calling on guests to join in raising funds. You are asked to donate $5 to the Folded Flag Foundation when you pay for your meal, from now until October  29th. Guests who donate will receive a $5 O'Charley's voucher as a thank you for your generosity.

One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to families of U.S. soldiers who have died during combat operations, in the form of scholarships and educational grants.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Study: Pollution kills 9 million a year, costs $4.6 trillion

    Study: Pollution kills 9 million a year, costs $4.6 trillion

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:42:08 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-10-20 19:35:08 GMT

    Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.

    More >>

    Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.

    More >>

  • Trump promises tax cuts as Senate GOP paves way with budget

    Trump promises tax cuts as Senate GOP paves way with budget

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-10-20 10:32:15 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-10-20 19:34:31 GMT

    Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...

    More >>

    Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades.

    More >>

  • Uninsured rate up to 12.3 percent amid "Obamacare" turmoil

    Uninsured rate up to 12.3 percent amid "Obamacare" turmoil

    Friday, October 20 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-10-20 08:02:27 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-10-20 19:23:30 GMT

    Next year's premiums for plans sold on the health law's marketplaces are expected to increase significantly in many communities, and insurer participation is down sharply.

    More >>

    Next year's premiums for plans sold on the health law's marketplaces are expected to increase significantly in many communities, and insurer participation is down sharply.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly