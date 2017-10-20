Augusta O'Charley's Invites Community to Help Honor Military Families

Augusta O'Charley's is inviting the community to give back to military families.

They have announced a second partnership with the Folded Flag Foundation, which provides scholarships and educational grants to families of fallen soldiers. Ahead of Veterans Day this year, O'Charley's along with 200 other locations across the country are calling on guests to join in raising funds. You are asked to donate $5 to the Folded Flag Foundation when you pay for your meal, from now until October 29th. Guests who donate will receive a $5 O'Charley's voucher as a thank you for your generosity.

One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to families of U.S. soldiers who have died during combat operations, in the form of scholarships and educational grants.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.