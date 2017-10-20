Augusta Technical College Adjunct Faculty Recruitment Fair

Augusta Technical College is accepting applications from candidates interested in working days, nights, or Saturdays at the Augusta, Thomson, Grovetown, and Waynesboro campuses. Candidates are urged to bring their resumes and unofficial transcripts for review with the department. You can do that on Tuesday, October 24th at the Information Technology Center from 5pm to 8pm. Official transcripts must be delivered to a a Human Resources representative.

For more information, please visit www.augustatech.edu and click on Employment.

