Lake Forest Hills Elementary School hosting Fall Festival

On Saturday, October 21st, 2017 Lake Forest Elementary School will be holding their fall festival. The Mascot from Westside High School will participate as well as Tutt Middle Pep Band and Chorus. Cross Creek High School ROTC will also be in attendance.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m.- 3 p.m.

This event will allow the community to visit Lake Forest Hills and have fun.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.