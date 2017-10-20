Riverside Logo reveals new logo

The public will finally get the chance to see what image will represent North Augusta's highly anticipated Riverside Village.The official logo and brand was revealed at the North Augusta Municipal building

NewFire Media released a new video promo for Riverside Village as well as the new logo. Renderings for Riverside Village show spaces for riverfront apartments, restaurants, businesses and of course the new GreenJackets stadium. The logo is supposed to embody all of those aspects which promote family time, picnics in the park and shopping. The new image incorporates the SRP Park logo and the GreenJackets logo.

