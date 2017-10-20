South Carolina residents can renew drivers license online

Renewing your drivers license in South Carolina just got a little easier. If you have a regular class driver's license and in good standing you can renew you drivers license from the comfort of your home.

If you renewed your license by mail last time, you wont be able to renew online this time and you'll have to do it in person.

South Carolina doesn't require vision tests except for those getting their drivers license for the first time.

When you renew online you'll pay $12.50 for a 5 year license. They will use your current picture and mail you your new license.

Keep in mind REAL ID licenses won't be available to until the first quarter of 2018 so you wont be getting one of those. This shift to online keeps wait times and lines shorter at the actual DMV. If you need to renew you can do all of this on the DMV's website.

