BREAKING: One person stabbed on Keron Way in Hephzibah

By Adam Bodner, Producer
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

At least one person has been stabbed on Keron Way in Hephzibah on Thursday night.

Dispatch says the call came in at around 11 p.m.  Details are limited at this time but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

