BREAKING: Pedestrian hit on Mike Padgett Highway

What could be better than starting your weekend off of school and work outside? An annual CanalFest'17 is this fall's event. Celebrate Augusta's best season on November 11, 2017 at Milledgeville Trail. There's absolutely a ton to do all day, especially as far as live performances: 8:45 Deron Dotts National Anthem 9:30 Lamar Milledge Step Team 10:00 Junior Players "Once on This Island" 10:30 DFA Jazz Band 11:00 Welcome, Sponsor Appreciation, and Bike give-away 1...