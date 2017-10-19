GreenJackets 3rd annual "World Series of Chili'' Cook-Off

October is domestic violence awareness month and Safe Homes of Augusta partnered with the community to paint the town purple. It’s for all the women, men, and children who survived and for those who didn’t.More >>
What could be better than starting your weekend off of school and work outside? An annual CanalFest'17 is this fall's event. Celebrate Augusta's best season on November 11, 2017 at Milledgeville Trail. There's absolutely a ton to do all day, especially as far as live performances: 8:45 Deron Dotts National Anthem 9:30 Lamar Milledge Step Team 10:00 Junior Players "Once on This Island" 10:30 DFA Jazz Band 11:00 Welcome, Sponsor Appreciation, and Bike give-away 1...
There's a new Masters program coming to Augusta University called Intelligence & Security Studies. But it's focus is one of the distinguishing traits that's growing by the minute in the CSRA.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an incident involving the death of an elderly man in Aiken County.
