GreenJackets 3rd annual "World Series of Chili'' Cook-Off

Partnering with the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta's Camp Lakeside, the Augusta GreenJackets are thrilled to announce the Third Annual "World Series of Chili" Cook-Off Saturday October 21, 2017 from twelve o'clock to five o' clock.

Teams may sign up to compete for this year's winning trophy: Peek-a-Boom.

Purchase tickets by visiting the GreenJackets offices or calling the GreenJackets Front Office at (706)922-WINS.

They are available online, too. Advanced adult tickets are ten dollars or twelve dollars day of.

Advanced child tickets are five dollars or six dollars day of.

Children three and under may attend for free.

For more information on team qualification, visit www.greenjacketbaseball.com.

