CanalFest'17 announces a day of activities

What could be better than starting your weekend off of school and work outside?

An annual CanalFest'17 is this fall's event. Celebrate Augusta's best season on November 11, 2017 at Milledgeville Trail.

There's absolutely a ton to do all day, especially as far as live performances:

8:45 Deron Dotts National Anthem

9:30 Lamar Milledge Step Team

10:00 Junior Players "Once on This Island"

10:30 DFA Jazz Band

11:00 Welcome, Sponsor Appreciation, and Bike give-away

11:30 Jerod Gay

12:15 Eryn Eubanks & the Family Fold

1:15 Bethany & the Southside Boys

2:15 Jonay Bailey

3:00 Raffle Winner Drawings/ Winner Announcement

Rebecca Rodgers, Augusta Canal National Heritage Area Marketing and Public Relations Director, comments:

“Singing, dancing, running, walking, eating, you know, you name it, if you can do it out here in the canal park, it will be part of the festival.”

Like Rebecca, Directors from the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area are now recruiting volunteers.

This is shift work. Morning hours will be beginning from 8:30AM to 11:30AM, but afternoon hours will be beginning from 11:30AM to 3:00PM.

Tasks include parking attendees at lots, registering attendees at tents, photography, videography, VIP tent jobs, raffle tent jobs, and sponsor tent jobs.

If you are interested in participating, look for more information on signing up throughout October.

