Cyber Security Masters program at Augusta University aims to bring in soldiers

There's a new Masters program coming to Augusta University called Intelligence & Security Studies. But it's focus is one of the distinguishing traits that's growing by the minute in the CSRA.

With what seems like everlasting growth in Cybersecurity in the Garden City ranging from businesses moving to the area to school districts adding courses to its curriculum, this addition of a new program at AU isn't a surprise to many

Gregg Murray, Associate Professor of Political Science says, "The idea that the Cyber Command is going to be coming here and all of the people that it's going to be bringing and their needs, of course, drew some of the interest."

It's called the Masters of Arts in Intelligence & Security Studies and it's coming to Augusta University in Fall of 2018. Dr. Gregg Murray, an Associate Professor says the Program is for anyone interested in Intelligence and Security Study, and it's geared towards bringing soldiers in from Fort Gordon. "We've got all kinds of military intelligence and security people out there, so a lot of it was designed to help them out there advance their career giving them an opportunity to get a Masters."

The courseload that students will be taking includes Introduction to Intelligence, Terrorism & Counterterrorism, Homeland Security, and Causes of War. Dr. Murray envisions that the diverse workload that focuses on analysis and security study should bring in more than just soldiers. "We hope we'll get enough of a national, maybe an international reputation that we'll be attracting students near and far."

Dr. Murray tells me the two-year program is only expected to have five students but of course, he expects that number to increase over the years.

