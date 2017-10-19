Cyber Security Masters program at Augusta University aims to bring in soldiers

October is domestic violence awareness month and Safe Homes of Augusta partnered with the community to paint the town purple. It’s for all the women, men, and children who survived and for those who didn’t.More >>
What could be better than starting your weekend off of school and work outside? An annual CanalFest'17 is this fall's event. Celebrate Augusta's best season on November 11, 2017 at Milledgeville Trail. There's absolutely a ton to do all day, especially as far as live performances: 8:45 Deron Dotts National Anthem 9:30 Lamar Milledge Step Team 10:00 Junior Players "Once on This Island" 10:30 DFA Jazz Band 11:00 Welcome, Sponsor Appreciation, and Bike give-away 1...More >>
There's a new Masters program coming to Augusta University called Intelligence & Security Studies. But it's focus is one of the distinguishing traits that's growing by the minute in the CSRA.More >>
The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an incident involving the death of an elderly man in Aiken County.More >>
The school is believed to be the first in the nation to offer up a marijuana-based curriculum.More >>
Chief Billy Friend of the Wyandotte Nation wants the CSRA to meet him. On November 9th and 10th hear Friend tell the “Journey of the Wyandotte” November 9th at USCA Penland BuildingMore >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
Take a look at a slideshow showing the counties in Georgia with the highest percentage of students lacking basic literacy skills.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
