Cyber Security Masters program at Augusta University aims to bri - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Cyber Security Masters program at Augusta University aims to bring in soldiers

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There's a new Masters program coming to Augusta University called Intelligence & Security Studies. But it's focus is one of the distinguishing traits that's growing by the minute in the CSRA.

With what seems like everlasting growth in Cybersecurity in the Garden City ranging from businesses moving to the area to school districts adding courses to its curriculum, this addition of a new program at AU isn't a surprise to many

Gregg Murray, Associate Professor of Political Science says, "The idea that the Cyber Command is going to be coming here and all of the people that it's going to be bringing and their needs, of course, drew some of the interest."

It's called the Masters of Arts in Intelligence & Security Studies and it's coming to Augusta University in Fall of 2018. Dr. Gregg Murray, an Associate Professor says the Program is for anyone interested in Intelligence and Security Study, and it's geared towards bringing soldiers in from Fort Gordon. "We've got all kinds of military intelligence and security people out there, so a lot of it was designed to help them out there advance their career giving them an opportunity to get a Masters."

The courseload that students will be taking includes Introduction to Intelligence, Terrorism & Counterterrorism, Homeland Security, and Causes of War. Dr. Murray envisions that the diverse workload that focuses on analysis and security study should bring in more than just soldiers. "We hope we'll get enough of a national, maybe an international reputation that we'll be attracting students near and far."

Dr. Murray tells me the two-year program is only expected to have five students but of course, he expects that number to increase over the years.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • GreenJackets 3rd annual "World Series of Chili'' Cook-Off

    GreenJackets 3rd annual "World Series of Chili'' Cook-Off

    Thursday, October 19 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-10-20 02:59:46 GMT
    Partnering with the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta's Camp Lakeside, the Augusta GreenJackets are thrilled to announce the Third Annual "World Series of Chili" Cook-Off Saturday October 21, 2017 from twelve o'clock to five o' clock. Teams may sign up to compete for this year's winning trophy: Peek-a-Boom. Purchase tickets by visiting the GreenJackets offices or calling the GreenJackets Front Office at (706)922-WINS. They are available online, too. Advanced adult ticke...More >>
    Partnering with the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta's Camp Lakeside, the Augusta GreenJackets are thrilled to announce the Third Annual "World Series of Chili" Cook-Off Saturday October 21, 2017 from twelve o'clock to five o' clock. Teams may sign up to compete for this year's winning trophy: Peek-a-Boom. Purchase tickets by visiting the GreenJackets offices or calling the GreenJackets Front Office at (706)922-WINS. They are available online, too. Advanced adult ticke...More >>

  • Safe Homes of Augusta paints the town purple

    Safe Homes of Augusta paints the town purple

    Thursday, October 19 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-10-20 02:09:41 GMT

    October is domestic violence awareness month and Safe Homes of Augusta partnered with the community to paint the town purple. It’s for all the women, men, and children who survived and for those who didn’t.

    More >>

    October is domestic violence awareness month and Safe Homes of Augusta partnered with the community to paint the town purple. It’s for all the women, men, and children who survived and for those who didn’t.

    More >>

  • CanalFest'17 announces a day of activities

    CanalFest'17 announces a day of activities

    Thursday, October 19 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-10-20 02:02:47 GMT

    What could be better than starting your weekend off of school and work outside?  An annual CanalFest'17 is this fall's event. Celebrate Augusta's best season on November 11, 2017 at Milledgeville Trail. There's absolutely a ton to do all day, especially as far as live performances: 8:45 Deron Dotts National Anthem 9:30 Lamar Milledge Step Team 10:00 Junior Players "Once on This Island" 10:30 DFA Jazz Band 11:00 Welcome, Sponsor Appreciation, and Bike give-away 1...

    More >>

    What could be better than starting your weekend off of school and work outside?  An annual CanalFest'17 is this fall's event. Celebrate Augusta's best season on November 11, 2017 at Milledgeville Trail. There's absolutely a ton to do all day, especially as far as live performances: 8:45 Deron Dotts National Anthem 9:30 Lamar Milledge Step Team 10:00 Junior Players "Once on This Island" 10:30 DFA Jazz Band 11:00 Welcome, Sponsor Appreciation, and Bike give-away 1...

    More >>
    •   

  • Education NewsMore>>

  • Cyber Security Masters program at Augusta University aims to bring in soldiers

    Cyber Security Masters program at Augusta University aims to bring in soldiers

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:59:25 GMT

    There's a new Masters program coming to Augusta University called Intelligence & Security Studies. But it's focus is one of the distinguishing traits that's growing by the minute in the CSRA.

    More >>

    There's a new Masters program coming to Augusta University called Intelligence & Security Studies. But it's focus is one of the distinguishing traits that's growing by the minute in the CSRA.

    More >>

  • Richmond County School System Announces 2018 Teacher of the Year Finalists

    Richmond County School System Announces 2018 Teacher of the Year Finalists

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:20:41 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    The 2018 Richmond County School System Teacher of the Year Banquet will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 7:00pm at the Augusta Marriott. The Richmond County School System will be honoring the Teachers of the Year from each school and will be announcing the 2018 Richmond County School System Teacher of the Year. The five finalists are Mrs. Tonya Fulton (Morgan Road Middle), Mrs. Brigitte Holmes (Hephzibah High), Ms. Kia Mills (A.R. Johnson Magnet), Mrs. Sandra Owens (Freedom P...More >>
    The 2018 Richmond County School System Teacher of the Year Banquet will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 7:00pm at the Augusta Marriott. The Richmond County School System will be honoring the Teachers of the Year from each school and will be announcing the 2018 Richmond County School System Teacher of the Year. The five finalists are Mrs. Tonya Fulton (Morgan Road Middle), Mrs. Brigitte Holmes (Hephzibah High), Ms. Kia Mills (A.R. Johnson Magnet), Mrs. Sandra Owens (Freedom P...More >>

  • College could be first to offer marijuana-based degree

    College could be first to offer marijuana-based degree

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-10-18 04:15:39 GMT
    Wednesday, October 18 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-10-18 05:17:38 GMT

    The school is believed to be the first in the nation to offer up a marijuana-based curriculum.

    More >>

    The school is believed to be the first in the nation to offer up a marijuana-based curriculum.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly