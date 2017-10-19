Elderly Aiken man run over by wife at Graniteville car lot

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an incident involving the death of an elderly man in Aiken County.More >>
Albert Davis, who is charged with the murder of Timothy Johnson, was denied bond Thursday.More >>
A nation-wide FBI child sex trafficking operation has led to the arrest of 120 suspects and the recovery of 82 minors, including one from Augusta.More >>
An 80-year old Navy veteran can finally see again. After losing his vision to macular degeneration 40 years ago, a new technology is giving Joseph Johnson his sight back.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call an unusual shooting death of 23-year-old Timothy Johnson. This shooting death took place at the hands of a 3-year-old child.More >>
