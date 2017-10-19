Elderly Aiken man run over by wife at Graniteville car lot

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an incident involving the death of an elderly man in Graniteville.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, eighty-one-year-old Lorne L. Vincent of Aiken and his wife brought their vehicle to Satcher Ford on Jefferson Davis Highway for service. Vincent got out of the vehicle to go into the service department. According to the coroner's office, his wife accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake and ran him over.

Vincent was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

