Safe Homes of Augusta paints the town purple

October is domestic violence awareness month and Safe Homes of Augusta partnered with the community to paint the town purple. It’s for all the women, men, and children who survived and for those who didn’t.

“Today being the third Thursday of every October is the national day to end domestic violence. So, it’s a national day. A lot of our state of Georgia is wearing purple. And again, it’s just to make sure that we’re bringing awareness around the issue of domestic violence," says Executive Director of Safe Homes of Augusta, Aimee Hall.



The shirts are inscribed with the words heal, empower and transform to signify the three pillars that represent the mission and purpose of the organization. Safe Homes was able to sell 300 shirts in the CSRA. “And we just wanted it to be a symbol that people talk about. So, if you’re out in the community and you see one of our shirts and you see what those three words are, it just brings up conversation. And that’s one thing we don’t do enough of and that’s talk about domestic violence," says Hall.



With Georgia ranking #17 in the nation for men killing women in domestic violence disputes, she hopes this stance will help put a stop to domestic violence and drop those startling statistics. “Well for Safe Homes last year, we provided services to 1,167 men, women and children who were victims of domestic violence. We were able to shelter 188, which is definitely an increase in the years past. But really, you know again, it’s about the awareness piece and we really want people to know that in the community that we live and we serve that Safe homes is a resource," says Hall.

Safe Homes also has a 24-hour hotline manned by a live person for anyone who wants advice, help with finding a way out, or just a non-judgmental listening ear. They will host their domestic violence awareness walk Thursday, October 26th at 6:30 P-M at the "Teardrop" at the center of the Augusta University’s Summerville Campus. The walk will be free and open to the public. For more information on Safe Homes on Augusta, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.