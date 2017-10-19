4 GA victims recovered, 60 suspects arrested in FBI minor sex trafficking operation

A nation-wide FBI child sex trafficking operation has led to the arrest of 120 suspects and the recovery of 82 minors, including one from Augusta.

Operation Cross Country XI, which ran from Oct. 12-15, 2017, stretched across fifty-five FBI field offices and involved 78 state and local law enforcement task forces, even including agencies in Canada, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This operation isn't just about taking traffickers off the street. It's about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse."

In Georgia, Atlanta's FBI Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Task Force and Child Exploitation Task Forces in Savannah and Augusta were able to arrest four pimps and traffickers and three people who traveled to the state to engage in sex with minors. Overall, sixty people were arrested in the state. Task forces staged operations in hotels, casinos, truck stops, on street corners and on websites.

Three minors were recovered from Atlanta and one in Augusta. Nation-wide, the average age of victims recovered was fifteen. The youngest victim was three months old. Victims are being offered assistance from state and FBI protective services as well as medical services and mental health counseling.

“The many men and women of law enforcement working on this operation are keenly aware of the importance of recovering these vulnerable young victims,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta FBI Field Office. “I commend every one of them for their hard work and dedication in the recovery and the apprehension of those responsible for their exploitation. I would also like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies who participated and the various non-government agencies who provided specialized relief and services to the victims of this traumatic brand of human trafficking. Operation Cross Country is a perfect example of our commitment each and every day to the fight against child sex trafficking.”

“Child sex trafficking is happening in every community across America, and at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, we’re working to combat this problem every day,” said NCMEC President and CEO John Clark. “We’re proud to work with the FBI on Operation Cross Country to help find and recover child victims. We hope OCC generates more awareness about this crisis impacting our nation’s children.”

More information about Operation Cross Country is available on the FBI's website.

