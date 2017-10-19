Augusta veteran can see for first time in 40 years thanks to new - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta veteran can see for first time in 40 years thanks to new technology

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

An 80-year old Navy veteran can finally see again.

After losing his vision to macular degeneration 40 years ago, a new technology is giving Joseph Johnson his sight back.

It was the mid-70s when Joseph fell on hard times, he says an accident in the Navy with hydraulic fluid exposed his severe macular degeneration. By 1977..
he was declared legally blind in both eyes and unfit for service.

"I got declared legally blind in both eyes past the acuity stage I just couldn't have a job anymore, I
didn't know what to do with myself," said Johnson.

Decades went by where Joseph had to live without being able to see the world. A partnership with the VA's blind rehab center and a technology called
e-sight has Joseph getting his eyes back.

"I'll tell you what, I'm looking at you now and I can see you, bring you up close to see just a headshot, then I can zoom out and see objects
up to infinity," said Joseph in an interview with FOX 54.

We toured the Naval display at the Augusta Museum of History.

Joseph was able to see his favorite dress blues again..his old caps and reminisced on his time on the ship.  
Perhaps more sweeter than this though, is seeing his family once again.

"This past April, I had a chance to see my great grandchildren two of my great grandchildren I'd seen in my life. Boy what a blessing that was," said Johnson.

