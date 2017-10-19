Augusta veteran can see for first time in 40 years thanks to new technology

An 80-year old Navy veteran can finally see again.
After losing his vision to macular degeneration 40 years ago, a new technology is giving Joseph Johnson his sight back.
It was the mid-70s when Joseph fell on hard times, he says an accident in the Navy with hydraulic fluid exposed his severe macular degeneration. By 1977..
he was declared legally blind in both eyes and unfit for service.
"I got declared legally blind in both eyes past the acuity stage I just couldn't have a job anymore, I
didn't know what to do with myself," said Johnson.
Decades went by where Joseph had to live without being able to see the world. A partnership with the VA's blind rehab center and a technology called
e-sight has Joseph getting his eyes back.
"I'll tell you what, I'm looking at you now and I can see you, bring you up close to see just a headshot, then I can zoom out and see objects
up to infinity," said Joseph in an interview with FOX 54.
We toured the Naval display at the Augusta Museum of History.
Joseph was able to see his favorite dress blues again..his old caps and reminisced on his time on the ship.
Perhaps more sweeter than this though, is seeing his family once again.
"This past April, I had a chance to see my great grandchildren two of my great grandchildren I'd seen in my life. Boy what a blessing that was," said Johnson.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
If you or someone you know has dealt with bullying, or if you're an organization that helps with bullying, use this form to submit a story idea to our 2 Strong 4 Bullies segment.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call an unusual shooting death of 23-year-old Timothy Johnson. This shooting death took place at the hands of a 3-year-old child.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call an unusual shooting death of 23-year-old Timothy Johnson. This shooting death took place at the hands of a 3-year-old child.More >>
Steven Murray pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to the murder of Father Rene Robert. Murray pleaded guilty to all the charges before him and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >>
Steven Murray pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to the murder of Father Rene Robert. Murray pleaded guilty to all the charges before him and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >>
Twenty-five-year-old Patrick Jamarious Howard is wanted for allegedly stealing debit card information and using it to make purchases in the Augusta area.More >>
Twenty-five-year-old Patrick Jamarious Howard is wanted for allegedly stealing debit card information and using it to make purchases in the Augusta area.More >>
After investigating the shooting that occurred Tuesday on Beckham Road, investigators were able to piece together the events that led to Johnson's death and arrested thirty-one-year-old Albert Monted Davis for the murder.More >>
After investigating the shooting that occurred Tuesday on Beckham Road, investigators were able to piece together the events that led to Johnson's death and arrested thirty-one-year-old Albert Monted Davis for the murder.More >>