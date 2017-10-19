Up Fur Adoption Now: Joker

This is Joker!

He appeared on Fox 54 on October 19th, 2017.

He’s a 3-year-old Boxer mix. He’s already neutered and up to date on all his vaccines. He’s a healthy boy, heartworm negative, and comes microchipped.

He currently calls Brass Knuckles Pin Ups Rescue home. Joker got his name because he smiles from ear to ear. He doesn’t take anything too serious and enjoys whatever life brings his way.

He’s well known in the animal community because he plays so well with animals that they use him to see if another dog is ready for play or not. He even has his own certificate on his kennel that says, “Play group Rock Star”.

Joker adores humans of all shapes and sizes and would love to live in a home with little people. He loves nature, long walks and any type water to play in.

If you think he’d be a good fit for your family then contact Brass Knuckle Pin Ups Rescue at the contact at BKPURAdoptabulls@gmail.com. Joker’s adoption fee is cut in half for the month of October so hurry!

